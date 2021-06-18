Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-learning App

E-learning App feed page firstscreen mobile design mobile uiux ux ios registration splash screen homepage e-learning app design app visual design ui
Mobile app for learning languages in groups, that makes the process of online communication easier and optimize the learning process 📚

The pandemic made language learning through communication much difficult and in some cases impossible. So, the App solves this problem through a wide range of communication possibilities, like chats, audio, video rooms, learning in groups💫

