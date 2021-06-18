Ramya Venkatachalam

Analytics & Reports for recruitment and job ads

Analytics & Reports for recruitment and job ads widgets cardlayout recruitment reports charts data datavisualization analytics
An analytics report about recruitment and job ads designed to give recruiters as much information as possible on their hiring process.

Read more here: https://support.teamtailor.com/en/articles/5338993-analytics-jobs-report

