💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

The pandemic has boosted the development of technologies in the education field. Remote learning has become another form of the education process. We've explored the topic and come up with a group lesson app. Using the app, one can create their own courses or take courses created by others.

The left screen shows the nearest courses, recommended courses, and assignments for today. The middle screen shows a videoconference page with a chat below. The right screen shows a course page with the list of course students and lessons below.

The app color scheme was selected to match the education field, and we picked neutral grey colors with violet touches. The app concept integrates the latest education and technology trends. It offers real-time teacher-student interaction, live student communication, and easy course navigation.

Are you taking any online courses now?