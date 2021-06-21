Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Group Lesson App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Group Lesson App app design mvp ronas it ux education education app online study edutech edutech app educational ios app app education website student app learning app learning platform group study minimalistic online course
Group Lesson App app design mvp ronas it ux education education app online study edutech edutech app educational ios app app education website student app learning app learning platform group study minimalistic online course
Group Lesson App app design mvp ronas it ux education education app online study edutech edutech app educational ios app app education website student app learning app learning platform group study minimalistic online course
Group Lesson App app design mvp ronas it ux education education app online study edutech edutech app educational ios app app education website student app learning app learning platform group study minimalistic online course
Group Lesson App app design mvp ronas it ux education education app online study edutech edutech app educational ios app app education website student app learning app learning platform group study minimalistic online course
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. Fonts & Colors.png
  5. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

The pandemic has boosted the development of technologies in the education field. Remote learning has become another form of the education process. We've explored the topic and come up with a group lesson app. Using the app, one can create their own courses or take courses created by others.

The left screen shows the nearest courses, recommended courses, and assignments for today. The middle screen shows a videoconference page with a chat below. The right screen shows a course page with the list of course students and lessons below.

The app color scheme was selected to match the education field, and we picked neutral grey colors with violet touches. The app concept integrates the latest education and technology trends. It offers real-time teacher-student interaction, live student communication, and easy course navigation.

Are you taking any online courses now?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like