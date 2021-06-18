Vanessa Farano

Baby Piantino

Baby Piantino
Few weeks ago I read an Insider article about how surrounding ourselves with plants in our apartments would help as an antidote to pandemic loneliness.

I agree and it inspired me to create this illustration, which moreover was lucky enough to be enriched in the animation by @silmar , a professional and dear friend.

