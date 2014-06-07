dhanesh tk

Mobile app design simulator testing

dhanesh tk
dhanesh tk
  • Save
Mobile app design simulator testing hybrid app mobile app mobile design
Download color palette

End to End Experience Design for a Social/crowd sourcing application.
Testing on opera mobile simutaor in multiple devices

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
dhanesh tk
dhanesh tk

More by dhanesh tk

View profile
    • Like