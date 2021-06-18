André Vaz Serra

Rosa Varela

André Vaz Serra
André Vaz Serra
  • Save
Rosa Varela logotype icon logo typography branding design
Download color palette

Client is a family therapist and wanted a logo that could transmit what she is like in life. I tried to create a logo that has a human feel to it, simple and minimalist, with the colors that she identifies with.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
André Vaz Serra
André Vaz Serra

More by André Vaz Serra

View profile
    • Like