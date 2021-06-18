Constanza Marini

Women X

women fashion characterdesign illustration design illustration graphic design woman love loveislove pridemonth pride
Woman Alphabet / Letter X / Pride Month
To all women who love themselves first and to all those who have the courage to love differently.
Collection • 2021

