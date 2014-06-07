Zaur Alikov

got an invite!

Zaur Alikov
Zaur Alikov
  • Save
got an invite! invite dribbble shot icon design
Download color palette

I've still got an invite remaining, shoot me a folio link and I'll invite someone by end of next week!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Zaur Alikov
Zaur Alikov

More by Zaur Alikov

View profile
    • Like