Stella Stoyanova

Distorted Mirror Room

Stella Stoyanova
Stella Stoyanova
  • Save
Distorted Mirror Room distortedmirros mirrors laughter museum sketch visual identity illustration design calligraphy and lettering artist customlettering calligraphy typography lettering
Download color palette

Visual identity for the opening of the distorted mirror room, part of the Museum House of Humour and Satire in Gabrovo, Bulgaria.

Stella Stoyanova
Stella Stoyanova

More by Stella Stoyanova

View profile
    • Like