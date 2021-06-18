Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Castaldini

Eyengel

Eyengel originalart inkdrawing drawing angel eyes illustration ink creepy art
Fineliners and gold ink
The inspiration for this drawing came when I discovered that accurate biblical angels are not at all cute and chubby babies. Nope. They're actually faaar creepier than this piece, but this is my version of those creepy fellas.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
