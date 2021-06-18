i have some great news – my first Skillshare class is OUT NOW!!! been working on it for a while and i'm so excited 🌷

you will learn to transform your daily routine into a simple frame-by-frame animation in Procreate 💖 and i'm showing how to make this animation you're seeing above – so it's an amazing way to learn a new skill or add a new project to your portfolio!!

you can also get 1 MONTH of Skillshare FOR FREE here: https://skl.sh/3x4TvzV