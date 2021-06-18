Houcine Mounib

Foody Mobile App

Houcine Mounib
Houcine Mounib
  • Save
Foody Mobile App app ux branding ui design
Download color palette

Foody is a food delivery mobile app that helps people find foods quickly and easily

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Houcine Mounib
Houcine Mounib
Like