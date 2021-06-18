Revendeva

Delhi Gate

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Delhi Gate assets design vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Guys, this is a one of New Delhi Gates that built under dynastic rulers in the period that could be dated from the 8th century to the 20th century. I made this illustration for boardgame assets.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Revendeva
Revendeva
UI, Illustration, Branding, & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like