A concept of a feature I always wanted in my workspace

I always wanted to save as much vertical space as possible while working, and the least useful part of a system is the titlebars, because they take so much space and do virtually nothing.

So I came up with an idea to merge the top bar with those of maximized windows! The top bar is quite more useful and has a plenty of space left for the window buttons to fit. And this shot is an experiment with what would it look like.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
