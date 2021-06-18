Masud Rana

Food landing Page Design

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
Hire Me
  • Save
Food landing Page Design homepage design home page home landing page design minimal web design website design web interface ui uiux ux landing landingpage webdesign website
Food landing Page Design homepage design home page home landing page design minimal web design website design web interface ui uiux ux landing landingpage webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. Food Mobile APP Landing UX-UI Design – 5.png
  2. Food Mobile APP Landing UX-UI Design – 2.png

Hi guys! 👋

I want to share my exploration about cooking website. Hope you guys like it. 😉

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
masudahsan21@gmail.com

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
I try to be a great Designer.
Hire Me

More by Masud Rana

View profile
    • Like