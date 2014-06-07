Shema – Creative Parallax Elegant Onepage PSD

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers. I want to share with you my latest project. Hope you will enjoy it. Happy holidays!
You can check full project here
Shema is creative minimal style onepage PSD with modern parallax effect. Perfectly suits for photographers, freelancers, design agencies, creative persons and for landing pages as well. Shema is packed with dark and light versions of the homepage, blog page and shortcodes page. The PSD consists of well-organized components – so it’s easy to modify and customize everything. If you have any questions, feel free to post a comment. Stand out of the crowd with this great and creative solution. Try it now!