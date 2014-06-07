Shema – Creative Parallax Elegant Onepage PSD

Hello Dribbblers. I want to share with you my latest project. Hope you will enjoy it. Happy holidays!

You can check full project here

Shema is creative minimal style onepage PSD with modern parallax effect. Perfectly suits for photographers, freelancers, design agencies, creative persons and for landing pages as well. Shema is packed with dark and light versions of the homepage, blog page and shortcodes page. The PSD consists of well-organized components – so it’s easy to modify and customize everything. If you have any questions, feel free to post a comment. Stand out of the crowd with this great and creative solution. Try it now!