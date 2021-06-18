Elena Castaldini

Change

Elena Castaldini
Elena Castaldini
  • Save
Change inkdrawing emotionalart drawing design illustration creepy art
Download color palette

Ink and colored pencils
.
This is one of the few colored art pieces I've ever done, and I feel like the way I filled this in really adds to the overall "insanity" of the drawing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Elena Castaldini
Elena Castaldini

More by Elena Castaldini

View profile
    • Like