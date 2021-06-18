Irena Toshkova

AEROREA - Logo Design

Irena Toshkova
Irena Toshkova
  • Save
AEROREA - Logo Design animation gif animated ui minimal typography design vector web icon app graphic design branding logo
AEROREA - Logo Design animation gif animated ui minimal typography design vector web icon app graphic design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. logo AEROREA Dribble.jpg
  2. LOGO_2.gif

Hello Guys,
If you like my design, please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design every day.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORK:
✉️ toshkovairena@gmail.com

Follow Me Here:
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Thank You :)

Irena Toshkova
Irena Toshkova

More by Irena Toshkova

View profile
    • Like