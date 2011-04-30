My First Car - '92 GMC Sierra

At the age of 17, any car is really an awesome car. My parents bought this for me as a birthday gift. They bought it from a previous youth pastor of mine who had done some body work to it... and by "body work" I mean "accidental damage" lol.

I had a lot of fun with this truck. 5.7 liter V8 engine. I loved the sound of this truck when I started it. I do miss it a lot.

Just couldn't hold on to it. Gas prices were rising and I wasn't making much money at the time while in school, so we had to let it go and find a cheaper route.

I ended up with a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier afterwards, which I still drive now (5 years strong).