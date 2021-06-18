🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sophiaticha is a handwritten brush typeface, with consistent, smooth and bold strokes making this font look very stylish and feminine. There is a swash effect on this font, making this font look so bold and smooth without leaving a feminine impression in it.
Sophiaticha Handwritten Brush is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/sophiaticha/