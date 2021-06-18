Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creatype Studio

Sophiaticha Handwritten Brush

Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio
  • Save
Sophiaticha Handwritten Brush signature
Download color palette

Sophiaticha is a handwritten brush typeface, with consistent, smooth and bold strokes making this font look very stylish and feminine. There is a swash effect on this font, making this font look so bold and smooth without leaving a feminine impression in it.

Sophiaticha Handwritten Brush is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/sophiaticha/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio

More by Creatype Studio

View profile
    • Like