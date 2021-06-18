Life as a junior designer 🎨🤓

My day starts at 8:30am and the first thing I do is check my emails and my priorities for the week with a cup of coffee. My role is very diverse which I like, but the tasks I do each day depends on what the priority is and the nearest deadline. I use multiple applications such as Trello and todo to help me plan my day each morning.

Being a Junior product Designer involves being able to communicate information through visual and some written concepts which requires a lot of problem solving. This can be anything from solving minor problems such as button visuals to improving the user experience on a larger project.

The great thing about being a junior designer is the variety of work you’re involved in, so there generally is no ‘typical day’. I’m a creative person and to be able to produce design work that goes out into the real world is really fulfilling. Some design projects can last months, but to be able to see what you’ve been able to achieve at the end of it is really rewarding.

I also enjoy developing my skills and learning new things. Since joining Veeqo I’ve been able to learn from multiple people of different aspects which has helped to make my job easier and help me advance my skills. 🤓