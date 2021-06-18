Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pressure

Pressure art emotionalart creepy ink inkdrawing drawing illustration
China ink and fineliners
This particular drawing made me realize what I really like to draw and how to convey certain feelings. I'm really proud of the details and the vibes it gives me.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
