Ballantik Modern Monoline Script

Ballantik Modern Monoline Script signature
Ballantik is a modern monoline script typeface that looks so elegant, stylish and natural. Ballantik is made with love, it can be seen from the lines of the hand which look so natural and elegant.

Ballantik Modern Monoline Script is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/ballantik/

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
