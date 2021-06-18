Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medicate.

Medicate. animation cinema4d 3d motion
Oh hey friends, it's been a while. We stepped back from the internet for sanity's sake. Something about writing quirky posts whilst the world was mid table flip didn't gel so well. Anyways, lots has happened. New team members, new studio, Houdini, piles of work, more 3D. We hope you are all smiling through the strangeness. Here are some wallpapers, if you want 'em.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
