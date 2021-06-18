Ritikaa Tiwari

404 Error Page | DailyUI008

Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari
  • Save
404 Error Page | DailyUI008 vector ux logo typography ui app design
Download color palette

Hey!!!
This is a error 404 page designed by me.😊
Hope you like it.✌
Design - Figma
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari

More by Ritikaa Tiwari

View profile
    • Like