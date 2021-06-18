Dejan Baric

Sef - Brand Identity

Dejan Baric
Dejan Baric
Hire Me
  • Save
Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
Download color palette
  1. sef01.jpeg
  2. sef02.jpeg
  3. sef03.jpeg

Brand identity created for Sef - Burger bar restaurant!

Have a nice weekend! ☀️
---
Behance | Instagram

www.designstudiostar.com

Cheers!

Dejan Baric
Dejan Baric
I'm Creating Design for Humans 🌍
Hire Me

More by Dejan Baric

View profile
    • Like