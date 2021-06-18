MarineKDesign

Macaronito packaging

Macaronito packaging macaron food package food packaging packaging packaging design logo design illustration branding designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito macarons : Macaronito.

Boîte de 18 pièces des délicieux macarons Pastelito : Macaronito.

