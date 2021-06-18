Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Asep Sae

Fitness Coach Landing Page Design

Asep Sae
Asep Sae
  • Save
Fitness Coach Landing Page Design fitness webdesign landingpage uiux figma exploration uidesign
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This is my new design exploration of Fitness Coach Landing Page. Feel free to give a feedback. Press "L" if you like it and press "L" too if you don't.

Thank you.

asepsaee99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Asep Sae
Asep Sae

More by Asep Sae

View profile
    • Like