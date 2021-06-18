Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saruna Shrestha

Landing Page for ecommerce

Saruna Shrestha
Saruna Shrestha
  • Save
Landing Page for ecommerce design icon ux
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
This is a landing page that I designed recently for an E-commerce website.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Saruna Shrestha
Saruna Shrestha

More by Saruna Shrestha

View profile
    • Like