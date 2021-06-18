Creatype Studio

Kattalyna Brush Signature

Kattalyna Brush Signature
Kattalyna Brush Signature is a bold handwritten font with a very detailed brush texture. The detailed brush texture of the font makes Kattalyna appearance look so natural, elegant, and modern.

Kattalyna Brush Signature is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/kattalyna/

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
