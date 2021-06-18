Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pastelito - Macaronito box

Pastelito - Macaronito box food pattern macaron packaging food package food packaging macaron brand branding illustration designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito macarons : Macaronito.

Boîte de 18 pièces des délicieux macarons Pastelito : Macaronito.

