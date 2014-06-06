Brooks Hungate

Greek Beaters Logo

Greek Beaters Logo
Totally pulled this one out of the woodworks from about a year and a half ago. Was for a buddy of mine who makes paddles for fraternities and sororities. I think the name is pretty catchy... and no those are not corn dogs. Haha.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
