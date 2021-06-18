Andrea Bellver

Logo LinkedIn Basic flat web vector animation minimal branding typography illustration logo design
I was bored so I made this for my webpage, for not using another people logos! What do you think? <3 I'm new with Illustrator please be kind.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
