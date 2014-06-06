I want to tell the story of the creation of this picture. that day I was overcome by a storm of emotions. I took a canvas and paint and began to paint. I took a canvas and paint and began to paint a picture. This wave, sea wave. this wave perfectly. Wave shows a lot of emotions and feelings that live in me. I’m happy to share their emotions with people. I love water, especially the ocean. I think about water when I feel bad. water is rescue.

