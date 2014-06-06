🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I want to tell the story of the creation of this picture. that day I was overcome by a storm of emotions. I took a canvas and paint and began to paint. I took a canvas and paint and began to paint a picture. This wave, sea wave. this wave perfectly. Wave shows a lot of emotions and feelings that live in me. I’m happy to share their emotions with people. I love water, especially the ocean. I think about water when I feel bad. water is rescue.
http://nadispasibenko.com/ocean/