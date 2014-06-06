Sometimes I want to go up to the 21st floor and shout:

Muse spread your wings and fly free! I go back to my studio and I will draw a new picture or sketch.

Today overcast outside and I would like the sun. Perhaps, draw yourself a sunny day, and summer. I create my world and give it to people. get to work.

You also want to draw? Be creative as you like. Creativity is a state of mind, and skills-result of long efforts.

I create around themselves the air of the artist, they breathe. The materials I work with are laid out carefully around them and enjoy their presence. Part of the soul remains in each work. My paintings breathe a life and live.

Today tried heartily. Came to light new sketches Italian landscapes. Give life paintings!

http://nadispasibenko.com/sketches-tuscany-2/