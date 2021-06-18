Design Tip - Graphic design mistakes

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We all remember a bunch of annoying tasks, difficulties and challenges we have encountered at the beginning. The main goal in those situations is exactly that - view your mistakes as natural part of learning process, opportunity to improve and to grow, not as non achievable goal. Perceive your mistakes as the next challenge rather than a problem. 😊
_
Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91
_
Which mistakes did you make at the beginning? 😎