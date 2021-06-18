Design Tip - Graphic design mistakes

We all remember a bunch of annoying tasks, difficulties and challenges we have encountered at the beginning. The main goal in those situations is exactly that - view your mistakes as natural part of learning process, opportunity to improve and to grow, not as non achievable goal. Perceive your mistakes as the next challenge rather than a problem. 😊

Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91

Which mistakes did you make at the beginning? 😎