Angler fish logo

Рыба-удильщик — не самая прекрасная представительница всего рыбьего семейства, однако, благодаря своему налобному фонарику, она добывает пищу и может видеть даже там, где без специального оборудования не обойтись. Почему бы не взять ее за основу и не превратить тело в силуэт лампочки? Как итог, получаем вполне себе симпатичный логотип, который использует компания, занимающаяся производством светового оборудования и его последующей продажей. Светлая часть несет посыл относительно яркости, качества продукта, а тот самый фонарик — дополняет форму, напоминая нам об обитателе подводных глубин.

The angler fish is not the most beautiful representative of the entire fish family, however, thanks to its headlamp, it gets food and can see even where it is impossible to do without special equipment. Why not take it as a base and turn the body into the silhouette of a light bulb? As a result, we get quite a nice logo, which is used by a company engaged in the production of lighting equipment and its subsequent sale. The light part carries a message regarding the brightness, quality of the product, and the same flashlight complements the shape, reminding us of an inhabitant of the underwater depths.

Some logos are avaliable for sale.

Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru

Also i`m here:

Instagram | Behance