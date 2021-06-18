Thong Nguyen

Creative 3D landing page

Thong Nguyen
Thong Nguyen
  • Save
Creative 3D landing page landingpage uiux ui dailyui figma design 3d
Download color palette

Inspired by Glassmorphism and 3D, I ended up designing this shot for a creative and fun Friday.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Thong Nguyen
Thong Nguyen

More by Thong Nguyen

View profile
    • Like