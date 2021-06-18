🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Attena Modern Calligraphy is a modern calligraphy script font with a love swash effect on each font. Attena is made of a heart full of love. There are 63 alternatives and 17 ligatures for the Attena font, which are sure to make your project look impeccable and extraordinary.
Attena Modern Calligraphy is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/attena/