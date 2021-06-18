Ogunmoroti Dammy

Loan App logo

Ogunmoroti Dammy
Ogunmoroti Dammy
  • Save
Loan App logo icon ui minimal vector logo branding design typography illustration
Download color palette

Just the advance icon plus money vector combination, with good typography

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Ogunmoroti Dammy
Ogunmoroti Dammy

More by Ogunmoroti Dammy

View profile
    • Like