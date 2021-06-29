Iconfield

A One Supermarkets Icons

Iconfield
Iconfield
Hire Me
  • Save
A One Supermarkets Icons web design ui drink hat tshirt food market supermarket icon iconography vector
Download color palette

Hello dribbler!!! 👋

Here a set of icons we did for A One Supermarkets.
Feel free to give me some feedback!
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

___________
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : hello@iconfield.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Iconfield
Iconfield
Iconography & UI illustration studio.
Hire Me

More by Iconfield

View profile
    • Like