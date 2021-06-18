Creatype Studio

Komsiyochi Monoline Script

Komsiyochi Monoline Script
Komsiyochi is a monoline script typeface that looks very natural, smooth, and a bit bold. Komsiyochi is made with love, it can be seen from the shape of the writing which looks natural, smooth, and a bit bold.

Komsiyochi Monoline Script is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/komsiyochi/

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
