Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service

Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service
Download color palette
The future of cashback.
Select online store → Shop → Earn bitcoin rewards.

This is reality! Our clients’ project.
Satsback helps people earn free bitcoin when shopping online in EU. Now the website is on development stage, we will definitely share the update with you.

Here is the second part of Brand Identity for Satsback.

BTW, you can learn more about logo design process on the Outcrowd Blog.

