Amelia Nurvita🐻
Vektora

File Management🗄

Amelia Nurvita🐻
Vektora
Amelia Nurvita🐻 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
File Management🗄 file management 3d storage cloud management management app fall guys on boarding home page folder file ui mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋🏻
This is a new design for file management.
Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like