Josh Wright

SpeakY App Icon

Josh Wright
Josh Wright
  • Save
SpeakY App Icon logo design audio sound ipad speaker ios iphone app icons icon
Download color palette

Icon for SpeakY - an app that turns a network of iPhones and iPads into a miniature sound system.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Josh Wright
Josh Wright

More by Josh Wright

View profile
    • Like