Vegawanty is a modern serif font that is truly unique and stylish, because its unique and stylish appearance makes this font look very elegant and classy. Vegawanty typeface will make your product design look really extraordinary.

Vegawanty Modern Serif is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/vegawanty/