Quinlliyk is a font with a bold retro serif style. Its thick curves look so bold and unique, giving us a 60s to 70s feel. Its thick serif and unique curves make this font even more special, of course for all types of your products. This font features more than 50 unique alternatives and 10 unique ligatures.
Quinlliyk Retro Serif is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/quinlliyk/