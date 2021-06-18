🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sacramento is a modern Ligature serif font with a unique and elegant look, making this font look stylish and unforgettable for you. There are many types of Ligatures and Alternates that are able to make your design or product look so classy and perfect.
Sacramento Modern Ligature Serif is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.
Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/sacramento/