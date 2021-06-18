Vinit Hindalekar

SQUARESPACE GROUP

Vinit Hindalekar
Vinit Hindalekar
  • Save
SQUARESPACE GROUP graphic design app ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Tell me what do you think about this logo if I say this can be perfect example for company who provides space for offices on rent.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Vinit Hindalekar
Vinit Hindalekar

More by Vinit Hindalekar

View profile
    • Like