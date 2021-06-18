Tio Gilang Pratama
Plainthing Studio

Comfer - Fintech Dashboard

Comfer - Fintech Dashboard dark graphic design uidesign user interface ui exploration design
  1. Preview Dashboard.png
  2. Preview Dashboard White.png
  3. Dashboard.png
  4. Dashboard - White.png

Hello Dribbblers

Today i make the dashboard from my last exploration about Fintech apps called Comfer. Comfer will provide you with many benefits like money transfer, compare money all over the world and many others.

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
